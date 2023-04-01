Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BPTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 18.7 %
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
