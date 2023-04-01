Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 4.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.35. 559,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 994,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Biohaven by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

