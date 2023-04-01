Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BMEA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of BMEA opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $911.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

