Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BMEA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of BMEA opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $911.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
