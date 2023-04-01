BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 3.5% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $354.80 million and $428,382.99 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $28,569.32 or 1.00016074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00201042 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,155.4989069 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $417,275.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

