BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackBerry by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

