BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,017. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.