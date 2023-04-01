BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 20,638,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,342 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.