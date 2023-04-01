BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 1,022,767 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

