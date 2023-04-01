Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

BXSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE BXSL opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

