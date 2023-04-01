Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Trading 14.3% Higher

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. 22,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 9,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy, which engages its activities in the Gulf Coast region. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets of petroleum products. The Tolling and Terminaling Operations segment relates to tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements.

