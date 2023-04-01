Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.96 and a 200 day moving average of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

