bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 28th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

bluebird bio Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,522. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Insider Transactions at bluebird bio

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 424,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

