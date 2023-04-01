B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 8,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%.

About B&M European Value Retail

Several research firms have commented on BMRRY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.84) to GBX 485 ($5.96) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

