BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
BM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BMTX stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
