BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

About BM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BM Technologies by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.