BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 512,979 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

