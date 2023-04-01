Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.02

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and traded as low as $40.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 175 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

