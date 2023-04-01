Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 12,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,585,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.