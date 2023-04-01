BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LNDGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock remained flat at $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

