BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock remained flat at $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

