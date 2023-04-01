BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock remained flat at $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.82.
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
