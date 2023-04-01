Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Braskem Price Performance

NYSE:BAK opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Braskem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

