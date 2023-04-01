Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Braskem Price Performance
NYSE:BAK opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
