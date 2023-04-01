Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 0.3%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.78). Approximately 135,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 513,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.70 ($0.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.18.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

