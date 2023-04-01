Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

GLW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 4,261,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.