Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 809 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.