Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

