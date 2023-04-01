Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 2,106,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

