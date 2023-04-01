Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $37.91. 15,858,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

