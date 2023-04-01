Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,991,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of WDS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. 295,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,875. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

