Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ZBH traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.20. 1,212,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

