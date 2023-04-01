Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. 2,754,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,638. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

