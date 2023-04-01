Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 3,611,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

