Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.47. The stock had a trading volume of 431,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,964. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

