Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

BHFAL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

