BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Trading 18.4% Higher

BRK, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRKK – Get Rating) traded up 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

