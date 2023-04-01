Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $71.75

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.
BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
BERY stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
