Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $71.75

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

