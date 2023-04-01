Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $13.53

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.53.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Grifols Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.