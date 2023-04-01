Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $13.53

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

