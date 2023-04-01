Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BEP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 144,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

