BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of DOOO opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

