BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.25. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

