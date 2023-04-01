BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

