Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 184,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,900,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,103. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

