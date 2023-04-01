Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.77

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $12.26. Burnham shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2,112 shares traded.

Burnham Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

About Burnham

(Get Rating)

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.