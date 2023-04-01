Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of BFLY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 9.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 31.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

