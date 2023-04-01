Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
Shares of BFLY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 9.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 31.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
