Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,744.0 days.
Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance
BZZUF stock remained flat at $24.11 during trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.
About Buzzi Unicem
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.