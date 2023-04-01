Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.09. 2,104,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,902. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $210.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

