Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CDZIP stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.