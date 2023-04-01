Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.77.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

