Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 51.2% in March

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,154,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Price Performance

About Caesarstone

CSTE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 63,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.57. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.