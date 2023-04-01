Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.45. 25,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.83. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 20.77.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
