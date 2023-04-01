Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.45. 25,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.83. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 20.77.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2,582.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $158,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

