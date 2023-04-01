California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on California BanCorp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

California BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of CALB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking; savings and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; treasury and cash management services; foreign exchange services; commercial and industrial loans; asset-based loans; loans to dental and veterinary professionals; commercial real estate loans; residential and commercial construction and development loans; online banking; and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.