California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

California Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 711,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,303. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

