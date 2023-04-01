Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $622.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $561.00.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $545.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.11. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $546.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

